The Raspberry Pi Zero is half the size of a Model A+, with twice the utility. A tiny Raspberry Pi that’s affordable enough for any project!

1Ghz, Single-core CPU

512MB RAM

Mini HDMI and USB On-The-Go ports

Micro USB power

HAT-compatible 40-pin header

To get more details visit?— http://www.campuscomponent.com/buybulk/raspberry-pi-zero/1022

or contact us at +02024275291 /+9767444555