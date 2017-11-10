Cuveet Story Inc. has announced the release of their new game Cross Set Infinity on Steam. Cross Set Infinity is a brain-teasing Sudoku-like puzzle game. This is a sequel to Cross Set, Cuveet Story’s previous game.

Cross Set Infinity is a newly invented Sudoku-like number puzzle game with beautiful ambient background music. Rules of the game are much simpler than Sudoku’s, but the gameplay is more sophisticated. The size of the puzzle may vary from 4×4 to 9×9, so players can play more casually.

There are more than 150 unique puzzles in the game. Random puzzles are featured, so players can enjoy infinitely. Steam cloud save feature is also supported.

Cross Set Infinity is already launched on Steam. Android and iOS versions will be available within the year 2017.

Game features:

– 19 beautiful background musics which received favorable reviews in previous work;

– 150+ unique puzzle sets;

– Infinite random puzzle;

– Quicksave while playing puzzle;

– Steam cloud save;

– Dark backgrounds.

Pricing and availability

Windows, OS X and Linux versions of Cross Set Infinity are available on Steam at the price $4.99.

Links

Steam: http://store.steampowered.com/app/705250/Cross_Set_Infinity

Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcUW9eNDy3rHQ8nMBEECajQ