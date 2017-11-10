Geographically, the GNSS chip market is expected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific. Rise in demand of electronic, wearable and connecting devices, growing need for precise and real-time data along with the growing popularity of IoT are some of the major factors to have a significant positive impact on the industry. Rapid urbanization, across the globe is leading towards more efficient and sustainable cities. On account of that, government of various countries worldwide are investing heavily in smart city projects. For instance, governments of several countries including Spain, UAE, Singapore, India and Austria are investing heavily in smart city research and projects. Government of India announced to transform 100 cities, into smart cities by 2030, and aims to invest around $15 billion on smart city project.

The various users of GNSS chips are automotive, consumer electronics, transport, marine, agriculture, military & defense, and construction industry. Technological evolutions in connected vehicles and automated driving domains are expected to be the major growth driver of GNSS-enabled applications and services in the automotive vertical over the next few years. Information obtained by GNSS chips empowers a range of automotive services from precise navigation to location-based information services, including the localization of speed cameras or available parking slots, dynamic weather updates and traffic alerts.

Product launches have been observed as the major strategic step taken up by the key vendors operating in the GNSS chip industry, to capture a large market share. Chip manufacturers are entering into strategic alliance with technology providers in order to combine each other’s expertise and offer best in class GNSS chips. Some of the major players operating in the market include Qualcomm Incorporated, Broadcom Limited, Intel Corporation, Furuno Electric Co., Ltd., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd., Navika Electronics, NXP Semiconductors, MediaTek Inc. and U-blox.