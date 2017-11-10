Dietzenbach, Germany, November 2017 – Cartonplast Group (“CPL”), Europe”s leading provider of plastic layer pad (“PLP”) closed-loop logistics to the food and beverage industry, has successfully completed the acquisition of the French branch of Demes Palettenlogistik GmbH in Dagneux, France (“Demes France”).

Demes France is a service centre for PLPs. The PLPs are sorted, cleaned, checked and made available again for the transportation of glass containers.

With the acquisition of Demes France, CPL is strengthening its core capabilities in the rental and servicing of reusable PLPs for the glass container industry in France. The acquisition will further ensure reliable future service for CPL”s French customer base.

Michael Heikenfeld, the Chief Sales Officer of CPL, says: “France is an extremely attractive growth market for us, and provides enormous potential. We are delighted to expand our presence in the French market and increase our level of service for customers in this region.”

Serkan Koray, CPL”s Chief Executive Officer, adds: “This acquisition is part of our continuous growth strategy to expand our range of services for our customers, who are active all over Europe. Our reusable transport solutions for the container manufacturing industry increase operational efficiency and benefit the environment due to a lower carbon-footprint. Our services now extend to multiple applications for our French customer base.”

The newly-acquired French cleaning and service centre supplements CPL”s existing 14 logistics and service locations established worldwide. The Demes France service centre in Dagneux near Lyon cleans, checks and re-distributes more than five million PLPs per year, with a focus on stringent quality specifications. The facility was originally opened in 2007 by Demes Palettenlogistik GmbH. Demes, headquartered in northern Stadtlohn, Germany, was founded as a pallet service provider almost 30 years ago. The acquisition of Demes France will play an important role in delivering services to CPL”s customers, including O-I Europe Sàrl, with whom CPL recently signed a long-term service agreement.

CPL is an international company with a global focus. Economically and environmentally-sustainable companies such as CPL play a critical role in the market, with regard to environmental standards. CPL”s transport solutions support “green” rethinking in operational and production processes. The company operates 14 logistics and service centres worldwide to collect, sort, clean and re-distribute PLPs, eight of which are in Europe.

For more information, please contact us via email at info@cartonplast.com or contact Michael Heikenfeld, Chief Sales Officer, michael.heikenfeld@cartonplast.com.

