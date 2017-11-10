This 7″ Capacitive Touch Screen LCD enhances the UI experience in any project. It supports various systems such as Raspberry Pi, Banana Pi, Banana Pro, BeagleBone Black etc

Features:

1024×600 high resolution

Capacitive touch control

Supports Raspberry Pi (Including Pi 3) , comes with Raspbian driver (works with your Raspbian directly), and Ubuntu image

Supports Banana Pi / Banana Pro, comes with Lubuntu, Raspbian images

Supports BB Black, comes with Angstrom image

