New Delhi, November 09, 2017: Zyxel Communications announces the launch of XGS4600-52F, an enterprise-class gigabit Layer-3 fibre switch designed to drive business efficiency and productivity in hotels, campus, or business workplaces where bandwidth-intensive applications, such as multimedia streaming, VoIP and video surveillance are required.

10G uplink makes network bottleneck a thing of the past:

Joining the existing 32-port family of aggregation switches, the XGS4600-52F is a 52-port model engineered to accommodate the increasing number of devices and their bandwidth-hungry applications in the workplace. It is equipped with 48 ports of gigabit connectivity for downlink and 4 ports of 10-gigabit connectivity for uplinks to tackle the challenges of high-port count aggregation deployment. The 410G SFP+ ports are directly built into the device, helping businesses saves on the costs of extra accessories.

Enterprise-grade features to boost business efficiency:

The XGS4600-52Fis designed with essential functionalities for small-to-medium sized networks, including a full set of Layer 2 switching such as L2 multicast, high-level Quality of Service (QoS); as well as standard Layer 3 features such as static, dynamic and policy-based routing. The versatile management interfaces, including command line interface (CLI), Web-based GUI and sFlow offer network administrators the best-fit option to boost both productivity and efficiency. The compact dimension also makes it easy to fit XGS4600-52F in space-conscious racks.

Uninterrupted business operation with high availability:

For hospitality venues and workplaces alike, connectivity can’t afford to stop as it is the key to customer satisfaction and business operation. The XGS4600-52F comes with dual power supply – in case the main power supply fails, the backup power supply will be triggered to take over.

“With the rise of BYOD trend, the increasing number of devices connecting to the same network has posed challenges for companies of maintaining high speed, complex operation and uncompromised performance of the network”, said Crowley Wu, Senior AVP of Zyxel Networking Business Unit. “The XGS4600-52F completes our end-to-end enterprise-class switch portfolio to give SMBs a scalable, future-proof solution”.

The XGS4600-52F will be available through Zyxel authorized resellers. For more information please visit www.zyxel.com.