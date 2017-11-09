Thermodyne Foodservice Products, Inc. is pleased to announce that company representatives Corey Johnson and Chris Nelson will be attending the Indiana School Nutrition Association Annual Conference. The convention takes place November 9- 11, 2017 in South Bend, Indiana at the Century Center.

Fort Wayne, IN – Thermodyne Foodservice Products, Inc. (http://www.tdyne.com/) announces that company representatives Corey Johnson and Chris Nelson will be showcasing their extensive line of commercial foodservice products at the Indiana School Nutrition Association (ISNA) Annual Conference. The event, running from November 9-11, takes place at the Century Center in South Bend Indiana. Visit booth number 200 for demonstrations and more information on Thermodyne products.

Thermodyne manufactures countertop and full-sized slow cook and hold ovens as well as commercial steamer cabinets. Thermodyne’s Steam Giant utilizes a mixture of steam and air that provides a cooking or holding environment with temperatures between 140°-212°F. With near-instant recovery, the Steam Giant cooks food products evenly and effectively while ensuring product safety. Enhance the variety of your menu with batch cooking or a la carte requirements.

About Thermodyne Foodservice Products: Founded in 1987, Thermodyne Food Service Products, Inc. specializes in the manufacturing of both countertop and full-sized slow cook and hold ovens. Each unit features Thermodyne’s patented Fluid Shelf Technology, in which low-temperature heat is transferred throughout each shelf rather than through the air. This not only ensures food quality and safety but also allows food products to be held for extended periods. Contact us today to find out about the incredible flexibility and serving capabilities made possible by Fluid Shelf Technology. For more information, call 888-310-7352, visit http://www.tdyne.com/ or stop by booth 200.

