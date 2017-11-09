Belton, TX/2017: Respite Care provides caregivers a temporary rest from caregiving, where they can leave the sick, elderly or patients of Alzheimer’s disease and Dementia at the respite care center for a short interval of time. To assure that your loved ones are in a safe and comforting environment when you need a short break, Luvida Memory care provides respite care services in Belton, TX.

About Luvida Memory Care

It is a care center that offers services to those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and Dementia. The Belton, TX based assisted living facility ensures quality services in a caring environment. They provide a spectrum of health care facilities to the residents across Belton, Waco and Temple.

Respite Care Services –

They extend respite care services to those in need of a break by taking temporary care of their loved ones for that period. At Luvida Memory Care, those under respite care receive individualized health care plans as per their requirement. It includes a myriad of services –

Bathing

Dressing

Grooming

Hygiene

Incontinence Care

Three meals and snacks per day

Activity program

Medication supervision

Taking care of Community’s safety

Individualized service plans

Emergency services

All the services are modified keeping in mind the individuality of the residents. Respite stays are limited to a minimum of 1 hour and maximum of 60 days.

For more information about Luvida Memory Care, visit 2400 Piazza Drive, Belton, TX 76513 or call at (254) 613 – 4119. You can also log on to http://luvidacare.com/