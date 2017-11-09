NIMISH DWIVEDI’S DEBUT BOOK ‘MARKETING CHRONICLES’ PRESENTS A COMPENDIUM OF GLOBAL AND LOCAL MARTETING INSIGHTS FROM THE PRE-SMARTPHONE AND POST-SMARTPHONE ERAS

Consumer marketing and financial services veteran Nimish Dwivedi has released his first book ‘Marketing Chonicles’, a compendium of Global and local marketing insights from the pre-Smartphone and post-Smartphone eras. From a marketing professional, practitioner and observer, this compendium will be useful for all students of marketing and practitioners. Filled with concepts explained through real examples and cases, the book focuses on insights, interesting concepts and informative observations. The book covers a vast spectrum of marketing subjects from branding concepts to unique media strategies to segmentation to the power of measurement and metrics.

The book released by Notion Press has been created in two parts – Part 1 focuses on Pre Smart Phone Era insights and Part 2 on Post Smart Phone Era Insights. This is noteworthy because the entire marketing framework has undergone a tectonic shift after Smart Phones have become mainstream. All the old rules of branding do not exist or have got fundamentally recast. The “Chronicles” aspect is also important as each concept is linked to a particular year and mentions the brands and campaigns that were relevant during that year. Many of these memorable campaigns and brands may not be known to a whole new generation.

Few Insights from the book:

Take the evolution of the concept of conventional “Product Placement” to the evolved “Product Characterization”. Now think about 1999 –where the most feature rich phone was the “Nokia Communicator” and movies like The Saint starring Val Kilmer were popular. Indian audiences could not forget serials like “Wagle Ki Duniya” and a certain brand whose spokesperson was “Lalitaji.” The entire concept is explained using these examples which will help new age readers get a glimpse into that era.

Another unique concept in a world dominated by price offs and promotions is that of “Category Catalysts” and how in 2002 brands in various different categories like Gillette, Allen Solly, Add Gel pens and even Aquafresh toothbrushes became catalysts for their category.

Media planning in 2006 when customers were transforming from ‘passive viewers” to “enabled information seekers” and a totally different 360 degree view based media strategy that this entailed! Also what brands like BMW did during these early stages where the internet was about to become an integral part of our lives

The unique theory of “Customer Interaction Models” which is critical in the post Smartphone era. And how in 2009 Apple had already started harnessing this concept.

During the financial recession of 2009 how Japanese brands ranging from the 100 Yen Stores to fashion brands like Uniqlo harnessed the recession opportunity and emerged as winners.

Human beings may or may not believe in afterlife. But do brands and categories have an afterlife? Laced with real and unique examples from 2009 and before, this is a unique perspective on not just the evolution and the death of brands but on their afterlife.

Can marketing metrics be adapted to measure an entire metropolis specially Mumbai which has seen the worst of flooding and other disasters? A 2010 perspective that only becomes more relevant with each passing year.

Everyone knows about the 4Ps of marketing but in this rapidly changing world a Fifth P had strongly emerged by 2010. Read all about it in this book.

The crucial importance of the First Impression Factor concept in building brands and establishing loyalty. Full of examples and experiences from 2016 and before. Read about this concept and imbibe it with ease in this book.

In an era of sub segments, micro segmentation and the segment of one –is there any segment that has not been explored fully by marketers. That too in 2016. Yes. Read about it and then gear yourself up to explore its potential whichever business you are in!

The book is replete with many such concepts simplified through case studies without any complexity. Easy to read, easy to imbibe and easy to practice!

About the Author:

Nimish V. Dwivedi is a consumer marketing and financial services professional who has observed the changing and emerging landscape of marketing through living and working in Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, UAE and Vietnam, besides always observing India outside in. Having graduated with a marketing major from one of India’s top business schools – Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Nimish has had the privilege of working with and learning from some of the best marketing professionals in the industry.

Starting his career fresh out of campuses an Executive Trainee at Asian Paints, Nimish has worked in senior leadership roles at Citibank, Standard Chartered, Paypal, Mashreq Bank and is currently the Business Director Cards and Payments at VP Bank – FE Credit based in Vietnam. Nimish has been able to practice and execute his marketing perspectives besides being a keen observer and an enthusiastic chronicler of the emerging marketing landscape specifically in India besides in various other parts of the world.