Dallas, TX – Murder Mystery Texas recently provided event details for its upcoming New Year’s Eve Celebration, which will be held at the Omni Dallas Hotel at Park West. Murder Mystery Texas provided the hotel’s address, which is located at 1590 LBJ Freeway @ Luna Road, Dallas, TX 75234. The company stated that the event will take place on the night of December 31, between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Murder Mystery Texas indicated that this is the 27th year that this event has been held.

Murder Mystery Texas provided some additional details about the event. According to Murder Mystery Texas, the event is intended for guests ages 18 and older. The company stated that there are two event packages available: the “basic package” and the “deluxe package.” The company stated that the basic package includes a reception, gourmet dinner, drink ticket, one of their signature murder mysteries, disc jockey for dancing (Top 40 hits and Pop Music), champagne at midnight, prizes, balloon drop, party favors, taxes, tip, and a cash bar. Murder Mystery Texas went on to announce that the deluxe package includes everything listed in the basic package, plus a double occupancy guest room for the night, and breakfast the following morning. Murder Mystery Texas announced that the attire for the evening is suit and tie/cocktail dresses, up to tuxedos and evening gowns. https://www.facebook.com/mmysterytexas/

Murder Mystery Texas also announced the menu for the New Year’s Eve Celebration, which is subject to change. Murder Mystery Texas indicated that the salad course will include baby mixed greens with gorgonzola, candied walnuts, cranberries, and a shallot vinaigrette dressing. According to Murder Mystery Texas, the entrée will consist of a “land and sea duet” of pan seared halibut with truffle cream sauce and beef tenderloin with shallot sauce, served with potatoes au gratin and roasted winter vegetables. Murder Mystery Texas mentioned that a vegetarian entrée of vegetable fricassee is available as an alternative. Murder Mystery Texas also stated that the meal does include coffee and dessert. More company details can be found at https://goo.gl/LznBeo

Murder Mystery Texas then concluded its announcement by providing some information about its productions. Murder Mystery Texas indicated that it performs murder mysteries in cities all over Texas, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Along with murder mystery dinners, the company specializes in private parties, private corporate parties, and getaway weekends. They can be followed at http://emazeme.com/providers/murder-mystery-texas-dallas

