Persistence Market Research delivers key insights on the global mobile application market in a new report titled, “Global Mobile Application Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016–2024”. The global mobile application market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2016-2024. The market is likely to witness an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 50.47 Bn between 2016 and 2024.

Market dynamics

Rising disposable income increases the probability of consumer spending on media, entertainment, networking, and mobile communication; leading to higher potential sales of mobile applications. The instances of mobile application adoption are very high among the urban population as compared to the rural population – and hence there is high demand for mobile applications in developed regions (where the urban to rural population ratio is higher than developing regions). These factors have led to a rapid growth of the global mobile application market over the last few years and this trend is likely to continue in the coming eight years.

The global mobile application market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to advancements in the electronic, telecommunication, and m-commerce industries. Leading global smartphone manufacturers such as Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Limited, LG Electronics Inc., Microsoft, etc. are making strategic investments in the development and production of their own application processor (AP) to differentiate their offerings and maintain increased market share and margins. There is also a rising trend of m-commerce particularly among the working population, and this has increased the demand for mobile applications. Growing internet penetration and rising subscription in social media are some of the other key factors driving the growth of the global mobile application market.

Market forecast

The global mobile application market is segmented on the basis of Store Type (Apple App Store, Google Play, Others); End Use (Games, Social Networking, Healthcare, Books, Music, Productivity, Education, Entertainment, News, Photos and Videos, Navigation, Travel, Business, Others); and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

The Apple App store segment is estimated to account for a revenue share of 47.2% in 2016. The Google Play segment is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 17.22 Bn by the end of 2016 and this is expected to increase to US$ 43.53 Bn by 2024 end, registering a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period. The Games end use segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 18.45 Bn by the end of 2016 and this is expected to increase to US$ 43.99 Bn by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period. As compared to the other segments, the Games segment is expected to exhibit a relatively high attractiveness index over the forecast period.

Among regions, APAC is estimated to be the largest market for mobile applications throughout the forecast period. The APAC mobile application market is estimated to be valued at US$ 15.94 Bn by the end of 2016 and is expected to increase to a market value of US$ 41.97 Bn by 2024, registering a CAGR of 10.6% between 2016 and 2024. The North America mobile application market is estimated to account for a revenue share of 21.0% in 2016.

Competitive landscape

The global mobile application market report profiles some of the leading market players operating in the global mobile application market. The companies featured in the report are Google Inc., Microsoft, CA, Cognizant, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SAP SE, China Mobile Limited, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., and Opera Software. Top market companies lay strong emphasis on strategic mergers and acquisitions, technology advancements, and competitive pricing to retain their position in the global mobile application market.

