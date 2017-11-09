Annandale, Virginia (webnewswire) November 7, 2017 – Dirt Connections has recently expanded their website in order to let visitors know more about the wide range of heavy construction services the company offers. Dirt Connections is a Virginia based company that provides residential remodeling, commercial construction, heavy construction, dirt delivery and property manager services. On the updated and refreshed website, visitors can now read about the expanded heavy construction service offerings the company is providing. The new services Dirt Connections provides include demolition and excavation, dump truck hauling, material crushing and screening, retaining walls and providing structural fill dirt.

Dirt Connections is putting a renewed focus on their heavy construction services, as can be seen through their extensive service listings on their website. This starts with their demolition and excavation services, which are available on all types of projects ranging from residential to commercial and industrial development. Complementing this service is their dump truck hauling option which can cart loose material both away from or to a construction site as needed. During large projects where there may be excessive amounts of waste material to deal with, Dirt Connections offers on-site material crushing and screening to make recycling and disposal much simpler. The company has also added an option for clients to have retaining walls built which can either serve a functional purpose, add to the landscaping appeal of a property, or both. Finally, structural fill delivery is now listed under the heavy construction options on the expanded Dirt Connections website. This builds on the flagship service of Dirt Connections, which is dirt delivery. Specifically, the delivery of fill dirt, a special type of material used to provide a firm base underneath the topsoil layer, can provide the material needed to shore up foundations, prepare construction sites and reshape the grade on a property.

Dirt Connections serves the Virginia, Maryland and DC areas with a variety of residential and commercial construction services, with a special focus on dirt and loose material delivery. The company’s head office is located at 4104 Mason Ridge Drive, Annandale, VA, 22003. To discuss an upcoming job or to place an order with the company, they can be reached at 703-940-9949. Visit dirtconnections.com to read about all of the services that Dirt Connections offers, including their newly highlighted list of heavy construction services. Navigate to the “heavy construction” heading and then choose from the options available to read about the specific new services now offered through the website. For more Visit https://www.dirtconnections.com.

