According to a new report Global Network Transformation Market, published by KBV research, the Global Network Transformation Market size is expected to reach $99.6 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 60.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Network Transformation SDN & NFV Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 55.3 % during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 58.2% during (2019 – 2023) in Global Network Transformation C-Ran Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 64.7% during (2019 – 2023) in Global Network Transformation Network Automation Market.

Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc. and Intel Corporation are the forerunners in the Network Transformation market.

Network Transformation Market Size

The Large Enterprises market holds the largest market share in Global Network Transformation Market by Organization Size in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 68.1% during (2019 – 2023).

The Telecom market holds the largest market share in Global Network Transformation Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 59.9 % during the forecast period. The Energy & Utilities market is expected to witness a CAGR of 61.2% during (2019 – 2023). Additionally, The Manufacturing market would garner market size of $8,367.7 million by 2023.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Network Transformation Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and the elaborated company profiles of Cisco Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, Huawei Technology Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, Intel Corporation, Ericsson, Fujitsu Limited, and Accenture Plc.

Global Network Transformation Market Segmentation

By Component

Solution

SDN & NFV

C-Ran

Network Automation

Others

Services

Professional

Managed

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Vertical

Telecom

Information Technology

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Geography

North America Network Transformation Market

US Network Transformation Market Size

Canada Network Transformation Market Size

Mexico Network Transformation Market Size

Rest of North America Network Transformation Market Size

Europe Network Transformation Market

Germany Network Transformation Market

UK Network Transformation Market

France Network Transformation Market

Russia Network Transformation Market

Spain Network Transformation Market

Italy Network Transformation Market

Rest of Europe Network Transformation Market

Asia Pacific Network Transformation Market

China Network Transformation Market

Japan Network Transformation Market

India Network Transformation Market

South Korea Network Transformation Market

Singapore Network Transformation Market

Malaysia Network Transformation Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Network Transformation Market

LAMEA Network Transformation Market

Brazil Network Transformation Market

Argentina Network Transformation Market

UAE Network Transformation Market

Saudi Arabia Network Transformation Market

South Africa Network Transformation Market

Nigeria Network Transformation Market

Rest of LAMEA Network Transformation Market

Companies Profiled

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company

Huawei Technology Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

NEC Corporation

Intel Corporation

Ericsson

Fujitsu Limited

Accenture Plc.

