We all struggle with our self-confidence at some point and often question our self-worth. In Lisa Cassman’s latest book, “Finding the Beautiful You” she helps readers discover who they are.

San Antonio, TX (USA), November 9th, 2017 — Are you plagued by an inner voice reminding you of your faults and shortcomings? We all struggle with our self-confidence at some point and often question our self-worth. In Lisa Cassman’s latest book, “Finding the Beautiful You” she helps readers discover who they are. With a pen in one hand and the Bible in the other, Cassman guides readers through the process of examining their self-worth to truly find their beautiful self.

“As a licensed minister and motivational speaker, women frequently approach me asking for a book that outlines the content of my workshops on self-confidence,” said Lisa Cassman, author. “I realized that women were hungry for a guide that would help them address past hurts and disappointments so they could focus on the joy the future holds as their true beautiful self.” Thus, the birth of “Finding the Beautiful You.”

In Cassman’s book, she offers a variety of interactive exercises that force readers to truly absorb the information and personalize the content to help with their own self-discovery. Used as a workbook, readers are encouraged to write their thoughts to emotional prompts like “I wish I could change…”

Additionally, throughout the book, readers are directed to read specific scripture passages and write down their feelings. Cassman has selected a variety of Biblical text to support her belief that God loves us and has a special and unique purpose for each of us. “Finding the Beautiful You” was written to help readers discover the positive message that can be found in scripture and our own self-examination.

“It is one thing to read a book, but another to truly be immersed in the content,” said Cassman. “By encouraging readers to examine the hurts and disappointments in their past; take them out, look at them, forgive themselves and then finally put them behind them, I hope readers will finally see their wonderful value.”

“I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.” Psalm 139:14 (https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm+139:14&version=NIV)

“The minute we give God our cares and concerns to carry, He lightens our load,” said Cassman. “However, we also need to forgive ourselves and let go. Through “Finding the Beautiful You” I hope that readers will finally be able to put aside their fears and concerns and focus on the positive message God has for our life.”

“This is a beautiful book,” said Lisa Umina, founder and president of Halo Publishing International (http://www.halopublishing.com). “The format is very user-friendly. I found that I had a pencil close at hand to jot down my thoughts and my Bible next to me so that I could immediately read the scripture Lisa mentions. She doesn’t give the answers but encourages the readers to take part in the process and find peace and understanding within the word of God.”

Finding the Beautiful You is now available at Halo Publishing, Amazon and Barnes and Noble, in paperback for $12.95 and $6.99 for the e-book. Visit http://www.lisacassman.com to learn more about her workshop “New You – New Life: 7 Steps to Boosting Self Confidence” and her other services.

* Halo Publishing – http://halopublishing.com/2d-e/lisa-cassman.html

* Amazon – https://www.amazon.com/Finding-Beautiful-You-Lisa-Cassman/dp/1612446019/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1508876500&sr=8-1&keywords=Lisa+Cassman+Finding+the+Beautiful+You+Halo+Publishing

* Barnes and Noble – https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/finding-the-beautiful-you-lisa-cassman/1127254482?ean=9781612446011

About Lisa Cassman:

Years ago Lisa took out a simple piece of paper and wrote down three goals she wanted to achieve… be in a successful marriage, travel and write a book! Today Lisa has published three books, The Road Less Traveled: A Guide to a Positive Marriage, The Light in Your Eyes (https://www.amazon.com/Road-Less-Traveled-Positive-Marriage/dp/1612445020/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1474993236&sr=8-1&keywords=9781612445021) and now Finding the Beautiful You (https://www.amazon.com/Finding-Beautiful-You-Lisa-Cassman/dp/1612446019/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1508876500&sr=8-1&keywords=Lisa+Cassman+Finding+the+Beautiful+You+Halo+Publishing). Through the inspiration of her husband Steve and spending six months riding with him in his semi-truck traveling the west coast, Lisa has taken her pastors degree and her work in Christian counseling to offer many unique and positive ways to a more successful marriage. Growing up and living most of her life in Minnesota, Lisa plans on continuing traveling only now as a couple visiting churches to host marriage seminars based on her book.

Press & Media Contact:

Lisa M. Umina, Publisher

Halo Publishing International

1100 NW Loop 410, Suite 700-176

San Antonio, TX 78213 – USA

+1 877-705-9647

contact@halopublishing.com

http://www.halopublishing.com