Fort Worth, Texas (webnewswire) November 9, 2017 – Executive Class Travel has a long-standing reputation for its ability to offer great savings on business class and first class flights for its customers. The company helps their clients by imparting first class comfort and travel experience, while also letting them save up to 70% off normal published fares. Their fast, friendly, and exceptional customer service makes Executive Class Travel stand out.

A spokesperson for the service stated, “We are delighted to receive great feedback from our customers with regards to our service. Our highly experienced staff has more than 25 years of experience in the travel industry and will guarantee you an exceptional airline experience. We constantly strive to offer fast and superior service that our returning customers have come to rely upon.”

Executive Class Travel was established in 1992 and has been a leader in business class airfare ever since. The service has managed to consistently offer 40% to 70% discounts on first class and business class tickets all over the world, backed by a 100% price match guarantee. Travelers can expect the same seats and privileges, with huge savings. Their highly qualified business travel consultants promise a comfortable, affordable, and stress-free experience unlike any other offered by similar agencies.

Travelers can simply key in their departure and arrival airports, date of journey, number of passengers, preferred class, and search for the best airline travel deals available. Alternatively, one can also contact the service over the phone and inquire about the best deals offered. A variety of flexible payment options are also provided to facilitate easy payments for customers.

“Our discreet client list includes high ranking government and state officials, world famous actors and entertainment professionals. Executive Class Travel would love to add you to this list of highly respected individuals. So, simply give us a call anytime to reserve your next business class ticket. We are here to assist you with all your business travel needs,” the spokesperson said.

The company’s official website also has a repository of information for airports all over the world. This includes useful travel guides, hotel information, food and dining… all the information needed to make one’s travel experience free of hassles.

About Executive Class Travel:

Executive Class Travel has been at the forefront of the airline consolidators industry and offers first class and business class tickets with up to 70% off regular rates. For more information, visit https://www.executiveclassflights.com/

Contact Name : Stephen Adair

Address : 309 W. 7th St. suite 1050

Fort Worth, Texas

United States – 76102

Phone Number : 8173488588

Email : executiveclassflights@gmail.com

