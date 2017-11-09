Eastern Pools recently made an announcement concerning its expanded spa repair services. The company indicated that, with winter just around the corner, now is the time for Northern Ohioans to get their spas ready for the coming season. Eastern Pools went on to state that it decided to expand its spa repair services so that it can better help Northern Ohioans through this process.

Eastern Pools mentioned that those who start running into issues with their spa equipment will have trouble relaxing in the cold winter weather. Eastern Pools also indicated that problems can occur with the spa filter, the spa heater, the spa motor, or all of the above. Eastern Pools said that its staff members have experience repairing all three of those issues, as well as a host of other problems that can occur with a spa. If a spa owner wants to use their spa throughout the freezing cold winter months, proper planning and preparing is key. https://www.facebook.com/Eastern-Pools-Inc-403681286368045/

Eastern Pools went onto provide home and business owners with information regarding how to detect problems with a spa. Eastern Pools stated that if the water is not as warm as it should be – or takes a longer than the usual time to reach the optimum temperature – it is a likely indicator of a problem with the spa equipment. Eastern Pools encouraged spa owners to repair problems with spas as soon as possible, even if the problem is a seemingly small one. As Eastern Pools said, small problems can very quickly become large problems. Eastern Pools stated that its expanded spa repair services cover problems both small and large. Company reviews can be read at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Eastern+Pools+Inc/@41.000767,-81.6525287,17z/data=!4m12!1m6!3m5!1s0x0:0x49465886333b1d54!2sEastern+Pools+Inc!8m2!3d41.000767!4d-81.65034!3m4!1s0x0:0x49465886333b1d54!8m2!3d41.000767!4d-81.65034?hl=en

Eastern Pools closed its announcement by providing some information about its founding, history, and services. The company mentioned that it has been providing pool and spa cleaning and maintenance in Northern Ohio for over fifty years, having set up shop in 1963. The company went on to indicate that it has been able to stay in business for over fifty years because of its knowledge of pool and spa products and services, as well as its commitment to its customers. Eastern Pools concluded by stating that helping Northern Ohio pool and spa owners maintain pool and spa safety has always been its number one priority. Further company information can be found at https://goo.gl/zHTjPg

Keith Duncan

Company: Eastern Pools, Inc.

Address: 4953 Wooster Rd, West Norton, OH 44203

Phone: (330)825-2214

Website: www.easternpools.com