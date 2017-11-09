-Reveals controversial details on his life in a digital show called Braat Chat

One of the most recognizable faces of the TV industry, Ankur Nayyar, who is currently essaying the role of Coach Rana in Meri Durga – a popular show on Star Plus – recently revealed a whole new avatar to him, contrary to the various characters he has essayed in his 15 years on television. This avatar, seen on the digital talk show, Braat Chat’, hosted by renowned anchor AK Rahman is sure to leave people shocked, laughing out loud and definitely in love with his no holds barred, frank persona!

During the recently shot episode, host Rahman shot questions at Ankur that no one has dared to ask till date, and what’s interesting is that he got immediate replies to each!

Very few know that Ankur had done his Honours in Economics and wanted to pursue a career in the field of economics. “It was my dream to become the Finance Minister, but people never took me seriously, which is why I decided to pursue acting. I realize that even now people don’t take me seriously”, said Ankur.

On asking about his journey in the industry and his experience with the casting couch, Ankur paused, laughed and humorously said, “I am ready to work with a casting couch. I am in the television industry since 16 years now and I’m still looking to encounter my first casting couch experience. In fact, going forward I will not work without casting couch!”. His joking manner and choice of words definitely left people in shock & laughing out loud. It’s refreshing to see an actor actually give his opinion on such things and not the usual diplomatic answers!

Ankur Nayyar has played key roles in many popular TV serials like Kasautii Zindagii Ki, Kashmeer, Left Right Left, and Jeet. He is also known for playing the lead role of Samman Chaudhary in Sahara One’s show Ghar Ek Sapnaa & Acharya Raghvendra in Sony TV’s Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap.