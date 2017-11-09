Batley, West Yorkshire, UK; 09, November 2017: Star Coaches offers 16 to 70 seater coaches that are all safe, comfortable and well-maintained. They offer coaches for schools, colleges and corporate clients. However, they provide discounted Coach hire for schools, colleges and universities in Bradford, Calderdale, Leeds, and other localities in West Yorkshire.

The spokesperson of the Coach Hire Leeds reveals that they maintain competitive prices that suit the budget of the educational institutions in the area. The company has coaches with different seat capacities that schools can choose for the transportation of their students. With their Minibus hire Leeds, students can safely travel from home to school and back home. The spokesperson states that all drivers they employ are CRB checked, and there is a full risk assessment policy in place that ensures each child’s safety who commutes in their minibus.

Besides for schools and colleges, the Minibus hire Bradford also caters to the traveling needs of the families and groups and also companies to transport their employees. For both the private hire and the corporate hire, they provide experienced drivers in uniform who are also very polite and friendly. The Leeds Minibus hire maintains an excellent fleet of well-maintained mini buses. All seats have belts for the commuter’s safety and there is a 24-hour breakdown callout system to ensure each passenger’s safe and timely commuting from one place to another. The spokesperson maintains that a duty manager is always available to attend to an emergency call in case of a breakdown.

Star Coaches endeavors to make coach or Minibus hire simple, affordable and a pleasurable experience for corporate clients, private parties and also schools and colleges. With full comprehensive insurance on each coach, a passenger can rest assured of a safe journey. The Coach Hire Bradford also specializes to maintain cost that is the best in the industry. They can offer luxurious coaches for hire at a price that no other company can think of offering. One can learn more about the Minibus hire Huddersfield, their services and pricing by visiting the website http://www.star-coaches.com.

About Star Coaches:

Established since 1982, Star Coaches is amongst the leading coach hire companies in West Yorkshire. They provide a modern range of 16 to 70 seater luxury coaches for hire. Located in Batley, the coach hire is ideally placed to provide coach hire in Leeds, Bradford, Huddersfield, Halifax, Wakefield, as well the whole of West Yorkshire, for traveling anywhere in the UK.

For Media Contact:

Company: Star Coaches

Phone: 01924 477 111

Email: info@star-coaches.com

Website: http://www.star-coaches.com