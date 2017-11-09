Dear ,

Press Release

BRANDZSTORM INDIA MARKETING LAUNCHES ELLE HANDBAGS COLLECTION IN INDIA

Brandzstorm India Marketing Pvt. Ltd., in partnership with the Lagardère Active Group (French conglomerate) has launched the ELLE handbags collection in India. The ELLE brand is renowned as the quintessence of French elegance and feminine fashion. The brand brings the unique Parisians’ lifestyle to life through this new ELLE handbags collection made for fashion lovers. The ELLE handbags collection will offer a wide variety of stylish and fashionable bags, reflecting the spirit of the times to appeal to all women.

The ELLE brand also comes with a very positive message and considers women to be actors in society’s evolution. A passion for easy chic and an unshakably positive, can-do attitude are the qualities that ensure modern ELLE Woman always stands out. These handbags are young, vibrant, and stylish; they can have one for all the occasions.

Announcing the launch, Ujjval Saraf, Managing Director, Brandzstorm India Marketing Pvt. Ltd. says, “We are proud to announce the launch of ELLE collection of stylish and elegant handbags in India. These handbags are deeply feminine, timeless design and extremely popular among the youth globally. We are extremely buoyant on consumer preferences we see great potential for the collections of handbags that are colorful and affordable”.

Currently Brandzstorm Marketing distributes and markets in segments of watches, sunglasses and handbags for brands Swiss Eagle, Steve Madden, Furla, Lamborghini, Gio Collection, Giordano, Pierre Cardin, Superdry, Cross, Fjord and Nuband. The company has forged a strong partnership with all leading multinationals to strengthen its reach in the Indian market. With philosophy for driving brands ahead, Brandzstorm endeavors in offering branded affordable luxury products.

Elle bags will be retailed in leading multi-brand boutiques, shopping malls such as Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle and Central and other independent retail outlets including leading e- commerce sites such as Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra.