While commenting on this association, Badminton ChampionSrikanthKidambi said, “It is a great pleasure to be associated with ITM Group of Institutions. Being known for its profound interest in education and commitment towards education to all, I along with ITM wish to shape a better future for students. While addressing the audience he further added, “If one pursues what they believe in, they will succeed at the highest levels. After losing in Rio, I didn’t sleep, I kept thinking about that quarter-final which I lost, that day I lost one of the most important matches of my career. But that setback is well behind me and I’ve trained and perfected my abilities, leading to Four Super series titles in this year, which is dream come true for me. I would like to convey to each one of you that a dream doesn’t become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work. It is important to not lose hope. There are times when you will suffer devastating losses, but remember that there will be days when you succeed beyond your dreams too!”

Speaking about the association, Founder & Chairman of ITM Group of Institutions, Dr. PV Ramana said, “I have had the unique pleasure of witnessing thousands of careers taking off at ITM and dreams coming true, as our students turn to face the world, emboldened by their experiences at ITM and their desire to achieve something big. Taking this vision of connecting with many more students, we gladly welcome on board SrikanthKidambi and H.S Prannoy to work with us on our vision of“Do-What-You-Love”.He further added, India is uniquely poised to develop the sports sector. As per the statistics, India is projected to have the world’s youngest group with 64% of its population in the working group age, and an average population age of 24 years. Behind these huge numbers lies the massive untapped potential of the sports sector. In the Indian context, the idea of sports as a career is a limited option. Majority of the Indians relate sports to just a recreational activity. At ITM Group, we are bringing in an opportunity foraspiring players to pursue their sports success while preparing for the long term through a combination of professional training and education at various ITM campuses. We are extremely proud to announce Mr. ShrikantKidambi as the Brand Ambassador and Mr H S Prannoyas the rising star of the ITM GROUP”

While addressing the audience, HS Prannoy said, “I am honoured to be representing a brand that has such a great legacy and I am looking forward to what will be a special association. It is the perfect podium for me to give something back to the youth of India who are my biggest fans. More importantly, ITMs’s Sports Academies will help sports-minded professionals strike the right balance between education and sport.”

Ramakrishnan R,Co-Founder and Director of Baseline Venture expressed “it’s a commendable partnership and men’s badminton is at a crescendo. Education through sports will always excite students and no better way than imparting training through match experience which teaches students on character and handling pressure situations.

ITM Group of Institutions announced this association, making a long term commitment to create a seamless ecosystem for the budding professionals for a career within sports and mainstream industries.