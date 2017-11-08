It´s that time again – namely, for the next round of the SKIDATA Innovathon. Experienced specialists, creative outside-the-box thinkers and inspiring newcomers will develop practical applications for SKIDATA´s digital future as part of the third SKIDATA Innovathon taking place from November 8-10, 2017. Anything goes at this event – anything except conventional ideas, that is. From big data to virtual reality or artificial intelligence: removed from everyday work, more than ten international teams from all divisions will work on fresh, new concepts. Because together we create the best ideas.

“At SKIDATA, we have employees with many creative ideas and a strong pioneering spirit. With the Innovathon, we want to give them the chance to develop and utilize this power of innovation in an inspiring think tank atmosphere and in interdisciplinary teams”, explains Wolfgang Titze, Head of Software Development in Salzburg and co-organizer of the SKIDATA Innovathon. In addition to being a think tank for the company, however, this event has a social component which is also very valuable. Working together on an idea for days unites us.

Innovation is a result of professional teamwork

This is the third time the Innovathon has taken place and it has already established itself as an internal forum for innovation. Each year the number of participants has grown. Participants all have a knack for technology and plenty of unconventional ideas in their mind, and work in teams of three or four. With an open mind and enthusiasm for new things, they develop exciting concepts that no one has thought of before, making the teams grow closer together. “The best part of the Innovathon is that it harnesses the impressive knowledge and inventive spirit of SKIDATA team members to bring ideas to life and help shape the future of the company”, says Jeff, participant from the USA at this year´s SKIDATA Innovathon.

Research & development: inventiveness at SKIDATA

At SKIDATA, innovation is practically in our blood. Günther Walcher started the operative business in 1977 with the first printed ski ticket. What began as an idea 40 years ago has since developed into an internationally successful digital solution provider in access and visitor management. Still today, it is our employees´ pioneering spirit that drives the development of our IT business solutions forward. The result? SKIDATA has more than 100 patent families that have been developed and filed by the approximately 60 inventors in the SKIDATA team. Continuous research and development, a good work atmosphere that creates freedom for innovation and events such as the SKIDATA Innovathon make it possible. Our employees´ power of innovation is central to SKIDATA and new patent ideas are awarded once a year as part of a recognition event by the Executive Board.

Anyone with a keen eye for digital trends who is interested in working in SKIDATA´s creative and state-of-the-art environment can find job vacancies by visiting: https://www.skidata.com/en/corporate/jobs-careers/job-vacancies-at-skidata/

Note: The publication is accepted until 06.02.2018.