Mumbai, November 2017- Sahara Star, the flagship hotel of Sahara India Pariwar, is one of India’s most desirable destinations. The 5-star deluxe hotel strategically located near Mumbai’s domestic airport magnificently blends Indian mysticism and culture, peerless hospitality with ultra-modern technology, while personifying the country’s progressive spirit. Hotel Sahara Star promises to enthrall the world with its magnificence, an architectural phenomenon, a majestic landmark, a destination to be experienced in its entire splendor.

It has been incredible 10 years during which Sahara Star developed & evolved into market-leading property we are today. With 8 food & beverage destinations, 4 unique concepts and 1 inimitable journey, Sahara Star brings together a sumptuous array of delicacies from across the Globe.

It was TEN years ago that Hotel Sahara Star opened it doors, as the flagship hotel of Sahara India Pariwar. The hotel has served a decade to all its guests across the globe with its convenient location, modern facilities, attentive staff and rich food options. To share the celebration with guests, the hotel is offering Special Dinner buffet from November 10th -30th. During this celebration our chefs will dish out the best buffet you have ever savored. There would be lavish buffet spread with various LIVE counters and dished across the globe . A pint of beer will be served as part of the buffet.

All this is just at the Price of Rs. 2007 AI.

For Reservations please call : 022 39807444 or email us on info@saharastar.com

Venue: Sahara Star,

Opp. Domestic Airport,

Vile Parle (East),

Mumbai