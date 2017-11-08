On 12th October 2017, more than 200 cyber security experts and professionals gathered at the Infosec Intelligence Conclave 2017 at Sheraton Grand , Bangalore, India . The 2 day event was a great success that provided an unparalleled platform for leaders to share technology and policy successes that are propelling the growth of Cyber Security industry.

Highlights Of the Conference Included:

1) Inaugural addressing by Shri. Rajkumar Srivastava, IFS – Advisor to Govt Of Karnataka, Dept of IT, BT and S&T

2) Key Note by Mr. Rudra Murthy, CISO, Digital India, Ministry Of Home Affairs talks about “Economy impact and increase in Cybercrime due to Cryptocurrencies”

3) Shri. Sanjay Sahay, IPS, ADGP, POLICE COMPUTER WING, GOVT. OF KARNATAKA, talks about “Have you felt Cyber Insecurity?”

4) Prof Dr. Triveni Singh, ADDL SP SPECIAL TASK FORCE, UP POLICE Talks about “CYBER CRIMINALS”

5) Mr. Aseem Ahmed, Sr. Product Manager, Cloud Security Asia Pacific, AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES. talks about “Security in the Age of Bots, API’s and IoT”

6) Mr. Sunil Gupta, President & COO, PALADION NETWORKS talks about “High Speed Cyber Defense – Proactive Strategy To Mitigate Cyber Threats”

7) Mr. Anuj Tewari, CISO, HCL Technologies talks about “Cyber Threat Hunting”

8) Mr. Sameer Bangia, Business Lead Mobility, Samsung SDS , talks about ” Redeﬁning Critical Applications Enhancement – Mobility Solutions”

9) Mr. Shrinivas Kulkarni, Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer, Xchanging Malaysia, A DXC Techonology – YTL Joint Venture talks about “SEA CYBER SECURITY”

10) Mr. Benild Joseph, President | Information Security Advisory, Information Systems Security Association ( ISSA ) | Govt Of India talks about “Latest Technologies”

More than 25 speakers had participated at the Infosec Intelligence Conclave including Vinay Kulkarni (Head of QA & Product Engineering) – FIS, Mr. Shaik J Ahmed, Director – Cyber security consulting & advisory, Mrs. Jasmine Gorimar, Head IT security, Boehringer Ingelheim Mr. Mainak Biswas, GM – Security & Practices, Network18 Media & Investments Mr. Madhu Sudhana Rao, Quality Head & CISO, Infinite Computer Solutions Ms. Loopa Mudhra Basu, Global Director, IT Risk Operations, Ocwen Financial Services.

We thank all our sponsors and supporting associations for their participation and extending their support. Companies included We thank all our partners for their participation and support at Infosec Intelligence Conlcave 2017 Akamai Technologies Paladion Samsung SDS The Achilles WinMagic Appknox GlobalSign SP Jain School of Global Management – Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore & Sydney EC-Council Smokescreen Technologies Pvt. Ltd. FireCompass haltDos CybAce Solutions eSec Forte Technologies and Global Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd

Testimonials from our attendees:

“It was a great experience meeting people from various industry verticals. I got deep & clear insights about InfoSec security & its importance in businesses & enterprises. It was indeed fun being at the event & networking with new faces. Wish you the best for your future events as well.” – Vinay Puri, Director & CTO , Webinova Ecommerce Solutions LLP

“Cyber threat is a bigger issue than we know. This forum has been very successful in bringing the leaders of Cyber Security together. It helps us to understand, who can innovate better and provide best solutions to overcome Cyber Terrorism. I thank the organizers for having all of us under one roof & kudos to the team” – Vinay Kulkarni (Head of QA & Product Engineering) – FIS

It was indeed a pleasure to be a part of this prestigious event. Thank you. “ISIC 2017 provided a unique platform for the amalgamation of policing, law-enforcing and mitigating the dynamic cyber threats and ever-increasing related IT risks globally. It provided an innovative approach to information security in the evolving cloud and mobile arena with knowledge sharing by highly esteemed speakers ” – Shantanu Shrish, Managing Director- India, WebID Solutions GmbH

Good perspectives from speakers on Advanced threats – Ambaji N Rao, Global Information Security Leader, QuEST Global

The event was enlightening and increased my knowledge of the current threats on a business and personal level. – Jagadeesh J, Head Operations, Dvois communications

A good event with presentation from some niche players. – Arvind R Nair, Manager, Information Security, AXA Technology

This is a good platform to learn new InfoSec and Cyber Security tools from various company’s senior management people. It also increases the networking of employees of same domain area. – Arun Kumar Akuthota, Senior Executive, Infinite Computer Solutions.

