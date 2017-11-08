KONE, a Global leader in the Elevator and Escalator Industry, today announced the Opening of its larger Office at Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It was inaugurated by Mr. Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE India. This investment is to enhance the service level to both its existing Customer base and gear up for the approaching growth.

“KONE India aims to bring its Quality Services closer to its Customers in India. UP & the surrounding areas are a very important market for us and this New Office is in accordance with our strategy to boost our Customer reach deeper and ensure a stronger customer connect in UP” says Mr. Amit Gossain, Managing Director, KONE Elevators India.

We understand the demands and the changing trends of urbanization, we believe that we have a great potential to add value to our Customers and society at large. It would in turn make contribution to rising living standards, in the most sustainable ways.

KONE has entered into an agreement with IBM, which will further help KONE to harness the potential of digitalization and innovate New Solutions. Using IBM’s Watson IoT Cloud Platform KONE aims to improve and integrate existing service operations around the world. These New Services will range from solutions which improve People Flow in Buildings and New Smart Building Applications; to others that advance the Speed, Reliability and Safety, for Elevator Maintenance, Remote Monitoring and Servicing, minimizing the downtime.

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people’s journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2016, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.8 billion, and at the end of the year close to 52,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

