In this report, the global Sparkling Juices market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Sparkling Juices in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Sparkling Juices market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

AriZona Beverages

Coca-Cola

Danone

Nestle

Knudsen & Sons

PepsiCo

S. Martinelli & Company

Ocean Spray

Campbell Soup Company

Schweppes (Dr Pepper Snapple Group)

SANPELLEGRINO

Welch’s

Alta Palla

Sparkling Ice

Kristian Regale

ONLI Beverages

Cawston Press

Bai

The Switch

JUICE&WORLD

evaGROUP

The Good Juicery

MAYADOR CELLARS

SK Global Brands

Shloer

White Rock Beverages

Parle Agro

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Sparkling Juices From Nectar

Sparkling Juice Drinks

100% Sparkling Juice

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Sparkling Juices for each application, including

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

