The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Colposcopes Market – Market Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis and Pipeline Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the Colposcopes Market was valued at US$ 599.75 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 964.44 Mn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 5.08 % from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

According to World Health Organization, approximately 500,000 cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed each year globally. Colposcopy is usually performed after the Papanicolaou (PAP) smear test. It is observed that demand for colposcopes have increased worldwide to prevent cervical cancer by detecting precancerous tissues, and it is also used to detect other gynecological disorders. Optical colposcopes have been traditionally used by doctors to measure the size of the diseased region, they are comparatively less expensive than the electronic colposcope. The electronic colposcope on the other hand equipped with high definition imaging module and LED light source provides quality images and possess features like good mobility and advanced telemedicine solutions. Applications of colposcopy technique is the cervical disease diagnosis and physical examination of other gynecological disorders like cervical lesions, HPV infection etc.

The colposcopes market is technologically driven, associated devices of colposcopes have been upgraded to obtain high resolution 3D image, external micromanipulator to perform carbon dioxide laser therapy, straight or inclined binocular tubes, trolley or mounted devices and associated software have been installed for better interpretation of the diagnosis performed. The information can be archived for future reference purposes. leisegang, Olympus Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Koninklije N.V. are few market leaders in colposcope market who have technological advances in their colposcopy segment and compete to augment their foothold in the market.

Key Market Movements:

Higher prevalence of cervical cancer and other gynecological disorders

Technological advances in colposcopy assessment

Government and non-government initiatives to fight cervical cancer and supporting reimbursement policies

Rising public awareness with early disease diagnosis

