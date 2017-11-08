In this report, the global Anti-corrosion Resin market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Anti-corrosion Resin for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

China

Europe

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Anti-corrosion Resin market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Anti-corrosion Resin sales volume, Price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Ashland Inc.

Oiln Corporation

Hexion Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Reichhold LLC

Scott Bader Company Limited

Alpha Owens-Corning (AOC) LLC

Polynt SPA

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Sino Polymer Co. Ltd.

BASF

Eastman Chemical

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Polyester Resin

Epoxy Resin

Vinyl Ester Resin

Other Resins

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Anti-corrosion Resin for each application, including

Marine

Automotive & Transportation

Oil & Gas

Infrastructure

Heavy Industries

Others

