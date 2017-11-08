The Embrace the Fear Revolution Women’s Conference will be held on Thursday, March 8, 2018 from 7:30am until 8pm at the Embassy Suites Scottsdale Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Phoenix, AZ, USA — Embrace the Fear Revolution Women’s Conference held on International Women’s Day, will celebrate fearless women of every generation. The revolution is a time for women to stop playing small, harness their power, and feminine brilliance to set women up for even greater success.

During the lunch portion of the conference, an amazing pioneer from our community will win the first Louise Hay Award. We created this award to honor the late Louise Hay and keep her amazing accomplishments alive. Through Louise Hay’s healing techniques and positive philosophy, millions of women have learned to create more of what they want in their lives-more wellness in their bodies, minds, and spirits.

“Louise Hay has had such an impact on so many lives” and “What is more powerful than to receive the first Louise Hay award?” says Linda Michaels, Conference Director. We will honor her memory and all of the amazing accomplishments. Louise Hay said best, “I now free myself from destructive fears and doubts.”

The Embrace the Fear Revolution Women’s Conference will be held on Thursday, March 8, 2018 from 7:30am until 8pm at the Embassy Suites Scottsdale Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona. This is going to be one celebration that you won’t want to miss! Space is limited, so please RSVP to http://www.EmbracetheFear.me.