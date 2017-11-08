Automation Technology (ATI) has introduced an electro-hydraulic control system, adding to its broad range of valve actuators and controls. The product can be directly mounted to a linear or quarter-turn spring-return or double-acting actuator to perform critical shutdowns even when a power source is unavailable. The EHCS can be provided for either non-hazardous area or hazardous area rated service.

The EHCS consists of a power module and a control module. The power module includes anelectrical motor, a single-direction hydraulic pump with reservoir, a valve manifold, and a power supply for control components. The 24 VDC electrical control system includes a pump pressure switch, open/off/close and auto/manual selector switch and limit switch relays.Standardelectro-hydraulic control systemsoperate at 2800 psi allowingfor operation of any actuator with a minimum supply pressure up to 2500 psi.

The EHCS includes a number of modular options. The control module can include aPLC with valve positionerand sensors for condition monitoring, allowing the user to run Partial Stroke Testing or to gather stroke data during normal operation without scheduling a PST.The EHCS power module is available with a 24 VDC motor, making the system fit-for-purpose in remote solar applications without the additional expense of AC power inverters.If no solar power bank exists on site then the EHCS can be easily fitted with solar panels and batteries.The EHCS power module can also be includedwith an accumulator as required to meet speed andor power storage requirements.

ATI is an integrated manufacturer of valve automation solutions, customized for specific client requirements. The company’s Gevalco®engineered products are prominent on major pipeline systems and on more than one-half of the world’s refining operations. ATI products include linear actuators for rising stem valves, quarter-turn hydraulic and gas-over-oil actuators, multi-turn direct gas actuators, power systems, and cutting-edge controls.

