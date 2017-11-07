According to a new report Global Workflow Automation Market, published by KBV research, the Global Workflow Automation Market size is expected to reach $17.3 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 22% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Automated Software Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 20.2 % during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Decision Support & Management Software Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 25.4% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Interaction Software Market.

The Rule Based market holds the largest market share in Global Workflow Automation Market by Operation in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Knowledge Based market is expected to witness a CAGR of 23% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Robotic Process Automation Based market would attain market value of $2,870.1 million by 2023.

The Large Enterprises market holds the largest market share in Global Workflow Automation Market by Organization Size in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Small & Medium Enterprises market is expected to witness a CAGR of 26.6% during (2017 – 2023).

The On-Premise market holds the largest market share in Global Workflow Automation Market by Deployment Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Cloud market is expected to witness a CAGR of 26% during (2017 – 2023).

Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/workflow-automation-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Workflow Automation Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Software AG, Xerox Corporation, Appian, Vision Software S.A. (Bizagi), IPsoft, Inc., Newgen Software Technologies Limited, and Nintex Global Limited.

