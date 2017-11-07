The professional cleaning of air conditioning systems effectively done removes the bacteria, viruses and fungus that accumulate in them over time. Maintenance of air conditioning is an essential service to avoid breakdowns, malfunctions and diseases.

It is imperative to keep the air conditioning ducts with the highest hygiene index since the dirt promotes the growth of fungi, these being the cause of diseases such as allergies, headaches, etc., which are to be transmitted by air propagating all over the surface.

Before performing the cleaning of the ducts, an analysis of the state in which the air conditioners, grilles and filters are to be found. It is even convenient to sample the interior of the ducts to measure the quality of the air.

The air conditioning units consist of an outdoor unit and an indoor unit. It is necessary for a professional to supervise all the units that the air conditioning system has available to verify the performance of the appliance, that there are no obstructions to the exits, no leakage of refrigerant, etc.

Cleaning And Sanitizing The Air Conditioning System

Never forget to clean the filters. These elements cover the essential need to purify the air, releasing them from particles that can seriously endanger our well-being and health. The systems of interior cleaning of ducts of air conditioning, guarantees the maximum elimination of the contained dirt inside the ducts and the diminution of the microbial contamination in air as well as the unpleasant smells, smell of humidity, etc.

For these main reasons, it is not only useful to clean the air ducts and air conditioning, but it is necessary to disinfect and apply advanced techniques of hygiene to avoid microbes and odors in the environment.

Why Clean Air Conditioning Equipment And Conducts?

There are many reasons why Air Conditioning Cleaning Services is important. Some of these reasons are:

• For convenience of customers.

• For greater environmental comfort.

• To extend the duration of the equipment.

• To increase system performance.

• To save on energy costs.

• To increase hygiene and thus avoid the growth of fungi.

• To eliminate dirt and reduce microbial contamination in the air.

• For compliance with current regulations.

Never forget Split A/C Cleaning. These elements cover the essential need to purify the air, releasing them from particles that can seriously endanger our well-being and health.

Also, it is important to pay some attention to the air drain pipes. Since they are usually outside, in some cases, the dirt accumulates in them, causing a jam, which in turn can lead to dripping of the internal apparatus.

From time to time it is necessary to recharge the refrigerant gas from air conditioning equipment, because the equipment loses gas or because a gas replacement has to be performed by a greener one.

