The Most Prestigious Male Beauty Pageant is back with an all new season

The winner of Peter England Mr. India 2017 will get to represent India at various International pageants including Mr. World.

New Delhi, Nov 7, 2017: The glamour quotient and oomph factor of Peter England Mr. India 2017 just elevated with the launch of its all new season. The winner will represent the country at the various international pageants including Mr. World and Mister Supranational.

Recently Rohit Khandelwal, the first Asian from Hyderabad, who started his journey by winning Mr. India 2015 went on to win the Mr. World 2016 pageant this year says :- I am extremely excited to be back with the new season of Peter England Mr. India 2017, which has a whole new look this year with 5 city auditions. It’s exciting to be a part of this journey in finding the perfect representative who is the face of India and a complete package of fitness, confidence, and intelligence. This journey has always been close to my heart and I hope this season we get our Mr. World as well.

To be eligible for Mr. India 2017 :-

Min Height – 5 feet and 7 inches & above

Age – 17 – 27 years (as of 31st Dec, 2018)

Indian Passport Holder

Single, Unmarried and not Engaged

Peter England is happy to associate with Mr India as their title sponsor. The brand has been one of the most preferred brands for the young Indian men, offering versatile fashion at an unmatched value. Zeven with the brand philosophy of Live To Play has come on board as the co-powered by sponsor. You can also click Yourself at any Peter England Store using #RoadToMrIndia & Jump the Queue at the Auditions (Subject to T&C on the website)

Rohit Khandelwal, along with an elite fashionable set of panelists and judges will chronicle the journey of the finalists from across the country and judge them on various tasks. The themes will be designed and judged on various parameters ranging from ramp walk, photo shoot, perfect body, communications skills and more.

The nationwide auditions begin from November 7, 2017, giving the winner the once in a lifetime opportunity to attain a ticket to Mr. World. The auditions will traverse through the length and breadth of the country to bring to you the best from cities like Chandigarh, Delhi, Chennai, Pune and Bangalore that will culminate into the final leg of auditions at Mumbai.

MR. INDIA AUDITION SCHEDULE

MONTH

Date

Day

City

Venue

NOVEMBER

7th

Tuesday

Chandigarh

Golden Tulip

NOVEMBER

9th

Thursday

Delhi

Roseatee

NOVEMBER

14th

Tuesday

Chennai

The Grand

NOVEMBER

17th

Friday

Pune

Radisson Blu

NOVEMBER

18th

Sunday

Bangalore

Radisson Blu

NOVEMBER

26th

Sunday

Mumbai

To apply log on to www.misterindia.net and mail your pictures and profiles to mrindia.times@gmail.com