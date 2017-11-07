28 October 2017 – SpotOn is a program that will allow you to easily manage your marketing, online reputation and customer insights of your business with their social Wi-Fi marketing through company’s Wi-Fi.

In the modern world where technology has become a vital part of our lives and every corner of our home or office. It is not surprising that people have become overly dependent on the comforts that such developments offer. It is impossible to deny the fact that cellphones and computers have made our existence more convenient. However, as the technology develops, we need more and more other gadgets or programs in order to make our gizmos work well.

In case if you own a business or a company, then you know that technology can make your product or service very popular. For that, you need grasp the concept of online marketing. Another great tool that you would need is SpotOn. It is one of such programs that companies need nowadays to make life easier, more enjoyable and profitable for both, customers and entrepreneurs. The concept of how SpotOn works is very simple. Just sit back for two minutes and finish reading this article. So, let’s start. For better understanding lets imagine that you are an owner of a coffee shop, where customers come in daily with their gadgets, whether it is a laptop or smart phone or any other electronic device. For those, you need to provide free Wi-Fi, because that is what customers come often for. Well the good news is that you can transform your hotspot into a powerful marketing tool and improve your business. All you have to do is plug in your SpotOn new router and that will create automatically two networks, one for customers and another for business owner. This way you can get a handy insight of your customer’s preferences. Another great feature that SpotOn has is that is collects all online reviews in one place, therefore, you will never miss out on whatever is said about your business.

The bottom line is that SpotOn will help improve any business regardless of its size and help attract more and more customers. Whether you own a shop, beauty salon, or any other customer friendly location, SpotOn will be a handy tool for best Wi-Fi marketing.

Company: SpotOn

Phone: +31 (0) 85 401 91 24

Email: info@spotonwifi.nl

Website: https://spotonwifi.com/