The Hamilton Jazzmaster Viewmatic Open Heart Automatic H32705541 Men’s Watch is one of the Hamilton designs that turned timekeeping toward peppiness in formality. Something of a tease, a single glance at its face is enough to catch the gleam (and the glimpse) of the Swiss automatic movement in action underneath, but not wholly, which triggers the intrigue. Things left to imagination – especially finer things – like the Jazzmaster Open Heart Viewmatic and its partially exposed movement does all the talking.

The Hamilton Jazzmaster Viewmatic Open Heart Automatic H32705541 Men’s Watch lacks any sort of complication. The Open Heart is attractive and understated at the same time; the bright color scheme stands out to bring the open heart dial a cheerful yet serious feel. It’s built well and recommended to them who are very straightforward in their approach towards watches that are worth.

The Hamilton Jazzmaster Viewmatic Open Heart Automatic H32705541 Men’s Watch houses the H-10 caliber, which is the Hamilton version of the ETA C07.111. It comprises a mono-block rotor with distinctive H- shaped skeletonization; other cutouts are aviation-inspired. Providing an 80 hours power reserve, the design of the Hamilton Jazzmaster Viewmatic Open Heart Automatic H32705541 Men’s Watch pays tribute to the Hamilton pride and history of the brand for building the Watches of Railroad Accuracy. The Jazzmaster Viewmatic Open Heart Automatic reeks of the nineteenth century; its stunning looks cased within an industrial vibe.

The open dial of the Hamilton Jazzmaster Viewmatic Open Heart Automatic H32705541 Men’s Watch offers a great view of the engine-room underneath. Glimpses from the intricate movements engaged in action show through the beautiful skeletonization, its luxury showing through even the time-setting crown. At 42mm, the Open Heart is also quite thin, tucking neatly under cuffs and makes a great wrist-wear in either casual or business settings.

The open heart display of the Hamilton Jazzmaster Viewmatic Men’s Watch is far from being overdone, revealing two brightly colored jewels at 12 and 7 o’clock, and still keeping the whole ensemble low-key. The monochrome dial makes the dull gleam of the hands and the markers enhance overall visibility without deviating from the Hamilton sensibility in design. Unlike many other over-styled open-heart timepieces – some with designs that makes time-telling a hard task – the Hamilton Jazzmaster Viewmatic Open Heart Automatic H32705541 Men’s Watch will taste good to those with a preference for flat watches. Hamilton builds a good watch with consistently good workmanship, inside and out.

Overall, the Hamilton Watches For Men feels good with a weight that is likely ideal for most. It also ensures the quality of the Jazzmaster; it doesn’t feel fragile. The sapphire crystal with its anti-reflective coating is a big plus!

