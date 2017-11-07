In this report, the global Smart Water Management market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Smart Water Management in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Smart Water Management market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Sensus

Itron

Elster (Honeywell)

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Landis+Gyr

Roper Industries(Neptune)

Siemens

Kamstrup

Jiangxisanchuan

Suntront Tech Co., Ltd

Badger Meter Inc

Iskraemeco

Arad Group(Master Meter)

Huizhong Instrumentation Co., Ltd

Zenner

Ningbo Water Meter

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

AMR Meters

AMI Meters

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Smart Water Management for each application, including

Residential

Commerical

Industrial

