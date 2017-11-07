In this report, the global Gourmet Ice Cream market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Gourmet Ice Cream in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Gourmet Ice Cream market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Gelato Italia
Amorino
R&R Ice Cream
Unilever
Gelatovinto
American Classic Icecream
Nestle
Braum’s
Mini Melts
Vadilal Group
VILLA DOLCE
Morelli’s Gelato
Papitto Gelato
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Sorbet
Gelato
Frozen Custard
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Gourmet Ice Cream for each application, including
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Franchise Outlet
Direct Sales
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
