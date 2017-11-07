Latest industry research report on the Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) Market report is an investigative study executed by experts on the basis of global market, which studies the aggressive structure of the global industry all over the globe. Constructed by the practice of proficient systematic tools such SWOT analysis, the global market report offers a complete judgment of global market.
This report studies Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
Request for Sample Report: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/127381/request-sample
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
DuPont Packaging and Industrial Polymers(Appeel?)
Eastman Chemical
Eurofoam s.r.l.(Evacell)
Fainplast Compounds(EVAtech)
Honeywell(A-C?)
Huntsman Corporation
ICO Polymers (A Schulman Inc.)(ICOFLO?)
Innospec(FLEXAREN?)
LATI(LATISTAT)
LG Chemical(SEETEC)
LyondellBasell(Lupolen?)
Petroquimica Triunfo(Tritheva?)
Polimeri Europa (Former EniChem)(Greenflex?)
Polyram(BondyRam?)
Premix Thermoplastics Inc.(PRE-ELEC?)
Silon(Tabond)
Teknor Apex Company(Telcar?)
Total Atofina(EVA)
Bamberger Polymer
Celanese Corporation(Ateva?)
A. Schulman, Inc.(POLYAXIS?)
Addcomp(ADD-MAX?)
Arkema Group(Evatane?)
Armacell(OleTex?)
Borealis(Low Sulfur?)
Bostik
Braskem
Diamond and Network Polymers
By types, the market can be split into
VA (Approximately up to 4%)
VA (Approximately 4 to 30%)
VA (Greater than 40%)
By Application, the market can be split into
Hot melt adhesives
Biomedical Engineering
Equipment for Various Sports
Coatings Formulation
Film and Sheet, Injection Molding
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
Access Full Report With TOC: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-ethylene-vinyl-acetate-copolymer-eva-market-professional-127381.html
Table of Contents
Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA) Market Professional Survey Report 2017
1 Industry Overview of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA)
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA)
1.1.1 Definition of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA)
1.1.2 Specifications of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA)
1.2 Classification of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA)
1.2.1 VA (Approximately up to 4%)
1.2.2 VA (Approximately 4 to 30%)
1.2.3 VA (Greater than 40%)
1.3 Applications of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer (EVA)
1.3.1 Hot melt adhesives
1.3.2 Biomedical Engineering
1.3.3 Equipment for Various Sports
1.3.4 Coatings Formulation
1.3.5 Film and Sheet, Injection Molding
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Recent Comments