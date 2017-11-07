Fair Utsav a grand event, being organized to provide a platform to Fair Trade merchants and artisans across India to sell their products. The Bazaar to be held at at DLF PLace Mall , Saket, New Delhi, will showcase variety of ethically traded products from all across India, that not only appeal to the eye, but also to the heart and mind. By purchasing Fair Trade products you support the sustainable development of our economy, implying the fair treatment of the people and an eco-friendly production. Various other customer engagement and recreational activities will be organized during the event.