Gurgaon, 5 November 2017: Johnny Rockets, an international restaurant franchise that offers high quality, innovative menu items including cooked-to-order burgers, fresh sliced house-made Onion Rings, american fries and delicious hand-spun shakes has opened its new restaurant @DLF Grand Mall, Gurgaon with an all new Unlimited Menu. This outlet also scripts the arrival of the iconic Diner 2.0 version of Johnny Rockets in Delhi/NCR.

Foodies in town can treat themselves with the best of American cuisine with this new restaurant. The Grand mall outlet can accommodate 90 guests. You Can try Johnny Rockets’ made to order burgers, fries and classic shakes; guests can choose the burger bread from classic potato, whole-wheat or the rich buttery brioche bun. Take a break from the conventional burgers and shakes to high quality, cooked-to-order products and get introduced to a culture of food service with big smiles and lively dance performances. Some of the must haves from the menu are Bacon Cheese Fries, Chocolate Madness Shake, The Original Burger and Smokehouse Burger.

This dynamic hospitality brand offers friendly service and upbeat music, contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun. Johnny Rockets has changed the way people perceive burgers, shakes and American cuisine.

Bakshish Dean, Corporate Chef said“Johnny Rockets takes pride in the quality and quantity of food, we serve the freshest and the best ingredients. The brand is best known for its hand crafted burgers and delicious hand-spun shakes. Our team aims to provide guests with a memorable dining experience. Johnny Rockets is reclaiming the dining ambience of the fifties and inculcating this dining experience in the present scenario. The icing on the cake will be the UNLIMITED MENU, which mean unlimited burgers, shakes, starters, salads, desserts at a fixed price.”

While talking about Diner 2.0 version of the restaurant, Sameer Bhasin, CEO, Prime Gourmet Pvt Ltd, the official franchisee for Johnny Rockets in India, said, “Johnny Rockets has always been known for its 50s diner look complete with jukeboxes, dancing servers dressed in the decade’s familiar soda fountain uniforms and its original burgers and shakes. Diner 2.0 is a new design with the modern look which celebrates a new era for Johnny Rockets with a brand new logo, updated seating, contemporary lightings, and the walls adorned with Fresh cues. However, some of the iconic diner elements including counter seating has been retained. This new version of Johnny Rockets showcases the evolution of the brand feeling. ”