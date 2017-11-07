The 24-hour endurance event will be in Henderson, Nevada, on November 11, 2017.

Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, NC-SC – Bill Bath and Dave Blosser of Legacy Mergers & Acquisitions are participating in World’s Toughest Mudder. World’s Toughest Mudder is the most extreme, insane, imposing, 24-hour obstacle course challenge on the planet. In continuing with the firm’s philanthropic efforts, they are raising money for Team Rubicon – an international disaster response nonprofit that unites the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly provide relief to communities in need.

Bath and Blosser are Managing Partners at Legacy and are members of the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) and M&A Source.

“I cannot wait to experience the desert again,” stated Bath. “I am not looking forward to jumping off the 35-foot cliff, but I thoroughly embrace the physical and mental challenge that this race represents.”

“Not only will we push well beyond our limits, but we will drive awareness to our military veterans and disaster relief efforts through our support of Team Rubicon,” said Blosser. “It is such a unique event.”

Bath and Blosser have already raised over $5,100! You can participate in their fundraising effort below:

– www.crowdrise.com/muddy-undies-for-team-rubicon-at-worlds-toughest-mudder/fundraiser/davidblosser

– www.crowdrise.com/muddy-undies-for-team-rubicon-at-worlds-toughest-mudder/fundraiser/williambath

The race takes place in Henderson, Nevada, on November 11, 2017.

https://www.legacymergers.com