ODOO Quality Assurance, commonly termed as ODOO QA is a newly introduced hub of OpenERP / ODOO testing services for both- manual and automated testing. In addition to the traditional testing method, ODOO QA offers something extra by being your automated and manual testing partner. It performs third-party out-of-the-box testing of your entire ODOO software modules along with considering all possible testing parameters.

You can experience the most comprehensive testing services along with test case writing and test case execution services. The manual testing services offered by ODOO QA are- Functional testing, Web Application Testing, Mobile Application Testing, Installation Testing, Localization Testing, Compatibility Testing and Regression Testing. Similarly, the automated testing services offered by ODOO QA with relevant testing tools are- Functional testing- Selenium and Sahi Pro, Web Application Testing- Sahi Pro, Mobile Application Testing- Appium with Selenium, Load Testing- Load Runner, Performance Testing- JMeter, Compatibility Testing- Sahi Pro and Security Testing. All the testing practices followed by ODOO QA are according to the Odoo testing guidelines that leave no room for error.

The testing approach is followed by three phases that deliver thoroughly tested modules under controlled conditions. According to the selection of your testing service, you will get a list of deliverables in the form of report generation. This includes-

Detailed test plan

Test case document

Relational traceability matrix

Code improvement suggestions

Defect/bug list of the Odoo App. It includes 1 free retest round for any testing service you opt for

Manual and Automated reports in XML, PDF and Excel formats. It could be in tabular format or chart representation.

Being associated with one of the top contributors of ODOO community and a sister company of SerpentCS that has 10+ years of rich experience in OpenSource ERP ODOO platform, you can ensure high quality yet affordable testing services. Besides these, we have positioned ourselves at some of the best levels like-

3rd rank in help.odoo.com

Top 10 placeholder in the Stack-overflow community (under ODOO section)

Among top contributors in ODOO Community Association

Contact Details:

Website: http://odooqa.com/

Address: 305, Siddharaj Zori, Near Kh-0 Circle, Vasna Hadmatiya, Gandhinagar 382324, Gujarat, India

Email id: contact@serpentcs.com

Contact No.: +91-903 347 2982, +91-987 935 4457