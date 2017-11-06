The 7th China International Exhibition for Steel Construction & Metal Building Materials

Steel Build 2018

Venue: Poly World Trade Center Expo (PWTC Expo)

Date: May 15th-17th, 2018

Steel Construction ,more demand in China market!

In recent years, Green Building becomes the focus of environmental protection. As an important representative of green buildings, steel structure is bound to be placed on the top priority in the development of the society. Therefore, China must be the market you never ignore and Steel Build 2018 is a must-come event for companies who are going to step into this expanding market in future decades.

Review of STEEL BUILD 2017

As one of leading steel construction & metal building materials trade fair in China,

Steel Build 2017 had invited Pinnacle Building Technology FZE,Howick Ltd,Hualiying Steel Structure Co.,Ltd, WEIYI, Swift Building Technology(Shanghai) Co.,Ltd and other famous prefabricated house brands at home and abroad to participate in show 2017.

Want to expand overseas market? Want to promote brand image? STEEL BUILD must the first choice to make your wishes come true. Expect you to join in us and we believe your business trip will be fruitful!

Concurrent Event

◆The 10th China ( Guangzhou ) Int’ l Integrated Housing Industry Exp

◆The 8th China ( Guangzhou ) International Prefab House Modular Building & Mobile House and Space Fair ( PMMHF 2018 )

Exhibition Scope:

Steel frame buildings, Space frames

Structural Steel

Fastening & Fixing Systems

Protection-Drywalls, gypsum board, Fire stops, Fireproof Sprays/ Coats, etc

Insulations

Keel/curtain wall/façade and roofing systems

Pre-Engineered Building Systems (PEB)

Structural Steel Machinery & Tools

Software Solutions for steel structures

Steel Tubes/ Pipes/ Structural Hollow Sections

Sheet Metal Materials

Metal Decking/Floorings

Metal Profiles

