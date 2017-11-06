The smart baggage handling system help people in handling and tracking the luggage at airport. The global market for smart baggage handling systems is experiencing a much more dependency on it, with the increase in air traffic. Recently, Market Research Report Search Engine (MRRSE) has added a new research report to its repository, titled “Smart Baggage Handling System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025.” The report gives a brief overview of the global market for smart baggage handling systems including a growth forecast from 2017 to 2025. The report consists of trends following the market, drivers and also the restrains that are limiting the growth of the global market for smart baggage handling systems.

The research anticipates entry of small sized technology for smart baggage handling system which can overtake the market and intensify the competition in the global market. The major drivers that are driving the market growth are technological improvements of airports, rising number of airports worldwide, inclination towards adoption of improved systems of handling and tracking baggage. The report forecasts the global market for smart baggage handling systems to reach a valuation of over US$ 7,200 mn by the end of 2017, witnessing a robust CAGR of over 19% during the forecast period.

Segmentation: Global Market for Smart Baggage Handling Systems

The global market for smart baggage handling system is segmented to give an accurate market scenario of every part of the market. The major segmentation is done on the basis of transportation, type, technology, region and solution. The segmentation on the basis of transportation includes railway and airport, where airport segment is further segmented into domestic and international airport. Based on technology, segmentation includes RFID and barcode. The segmentation based on solution includes tracing, sorting, tracking, diverting, conveying etc.

The report signifies that from the technology based segment, Radio frequency identification system generates higher revenue than other segments as the technology scans a bag without any issues. The regional segmentation of the global market for smart baggage handling systems include Europe, MEA, Africa, North America, South America and Asia Pacific. Among these regions, smart baggage handling system market of North America is expected to grow at a higher rate than any other region with an impressive CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period of 2017-2025.

Competitive Landscape: Global Market for Smart Baggage Handling Systems

The research report briefs the complete profiles of all the major players in the global market for smart baggage handling systems. This helps the readers to get an overview of the competing companies as to what is their current development state and the strategies they are planning for their business growth. Some of these key players mentioned in the report are Scarabee Systems & Technology B.V., Daifuku Web Seimens Group, Alstef Automation S.A., SITA, G&S Airport Conveyor, Vanderlande Industries, Pteris Global Limited, Beumer Group, etc.

