Acrylate monomers find use in paints, adhesives, plastics, textiles and printing inks etc. It is vinyl group containing esters which is obtained by esterification of alcohol and polyol. Acrylate monomers come with certain properties such as UV resistance, highly flexible, glossy, etc. which gives a boost to the acrylate monomers global market. Another functional group belonging to the acrylate monomers family is butyl acrylate monomers which is commonly used in the coatings and paint industry. Recently, Market Research Report Search Engine (MRRSE) has come up with a report giving an overview of the acrylate monomers global market. This comprehensive research report is titled ‘Acrylate Monomers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025.’

The report gives a crystal clear insight on the trends governing the acrylate monomers global market and also highlights the factors driving revenue growth of the industry and the restraints that are limiting revenue growth prospects in the global acrylate monomers market. The report briefly forecasts acrylate monomers global market for the estimated period of 2017 to 2025, which consists of the market revenue, CAGR and global pricing analysis for the forecast period. According to the estimates, acrylate monomers global market will reach a valuation of more than US$11,110 mn during the forecast period of 2017-2025. It reflects market progress, when compared to its 2016 valuation of about US$6,990 mn. The acrylate monomers global market is anticipated to witness a steady CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Global Acrylate Monomers Market: Segmentation

To give a clear understanding of acrylate monomers market at a global level, the research program has segmented it into various segments based on product, geography and application. The segmentation on the basis of product, includes ethyl acrylate monomers, methacrylate, 2-ethylhexyl acrylate monomers and butyl acrylate monomers. On the basis of application, the segmentation includes sealants and adhesives, coatings and paints, printing inks, plastics etc. The regional segmentation of acrylate monomers market includes Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, MEA, and Europe.

Among these regions, the developed countries like Europe and North America are expected to have the maximum revenue share and witness impressive growth during the period of forecast. The major driver behind their market growth is favorable regulatory conditions in these areas. Other than that, North America acrylate monomers market is driven by high demand for water based coatings whereas in Europe, the rise in demand is due to people shifting their preference towards methyl acrylate monomers.

Global Acrylate Monomers Market: Competitive Landscape

This research report on acrylate monomers global market provides the readers with, the complete profiles of key players in the market. It also includes the present developments and the business strategies of these players. Some of these major companies are Co. Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, LG Chem, and Kuraray, BASF SE, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Holding, New Japan Chemical Co. Ltd, Arkema S.A.

