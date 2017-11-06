There are many people who find it difficult to take a few steps without the support of others either due to elderly age or some disability. This often restricts their freedom to move around at their will which is really painful to lead an independent lifestyle. However, now there are some quality home care products available in the market that make life comfortable for the elderly or the disabled by minimizing their dependency on others for each and every other thing. The mobility scooters are one such product that helps people who cannot walk for short distances can actually use this vehicle with four wheels to move around in their community without any hassles. Handling this battery ridden vehicle is very simple and safe for anyone to use it without any problem. As it is a compact vehicle that is light weight and can be easily disassembled it is possible to carry around in your car trunk, bus or any other vehicle for you to assemble it in a few minutes and use it wherever you wish to move on your own. The mobility scooters with adjustable angle tiller makes it possible for everyone with different shapes and sizes to easily operate it without any problem. This ergonomically designed vehicle offers best stability on all types of terrains with anti-tip wheels to enhance the safety of the vehicle. This vehicle can catch up a top speed of 4.25 mph and you can travel up to 14.5 km for one full recharge. It comes with the best features and price which vary based on the model of the mobility scooter. This surely comes very much handy to the elderly who would like to cover short distances without the support of others.

There are also products like adjustable beds to make things easy for the bed ridden people either permanently or temporary as these beds can be easily operated either manually or electronically to change the positions of the bed without disturbing the patient. It becomes easy for the care givers to simple press the buttons and bring the bed into a sitting position for feeding or body care of the patient. There are different models available in these adjustable beds that come in varying price ranges based on the features. Along with this you can also find products like bathroom aids, sleeping aids, bariatric products, bath and nursing appliances, walkers, grab rails and many more that make life simple for the elderly and the disabled.

Primacare.co.za provides adjustable beds online, Home care beds, Mobility scooters, Shoprider, Rollator, Mobility aids for the elderly & disabled in cape town. Check out our vast catalogue of products on our website https://www.primacare.co.za/

==Address==

Primacare

Street

1 Printers way

City

Cape Town

State

Western Cape

Pin code

7447

Country

South Africa

Phone number

0218014675