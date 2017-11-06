Since July of 2017 the newly reopened Seehotel Bellevue has thrilled guests with unique cuisine and an attractive ambiance in Zell am See-Kaprun, Austria. The owners of the hotel, the Schnell family, organised several events in summer and now look forward to the 2017-2018 winter season with excellent holiday packages.

Fine dining at the Restaurant SEENSUCHT

The Restaurant SEENSUCHT is connected to the Seehotel Bellevue and serves unique cuisine that combines alpine specialities with Mediterranean treats and traditional dishes. The Schnell family guarantees fine dining with magical panoramic views. Guests can enjoy lunch from 12:00-2:00 pm daily (except Mondays) and an à la carte dinner from 6:30-9:00 pm every day except Sunday. https://www.seehotel-bellevue.at/kulinarik/restaurant-seensucht/ (https://www.seehotel-bellevue.at/kulinarik/restaurant-seensucht/)

Packages for the best winter holidays in Zell am See-Kaprun

The Seehotel Bellevue currently has five different winter holiday packages and we have something very special in store for early birds who are already thinking about the 2018 summer season. Each package includes a unique special offer to make your stay as comfortable and more importantly as personalised as possible.

Would you like to give yourself a gift? Our gift special is perfect for relaxing before Christmas and getting away from the stress and chaos the holidays can bring. This package includes great dining at the Restaurant SEENSUCHT, wellness in our “Laissez Faire” spa, Bellevue Fitness with panoramic views and a EUR 30 spa voucher.

Another offer is the Christmas package at the Seehotel Bellevue. Guests can look forward to an evening cruise on Lake Zell, excellent cuisine and a holiday celebration programme with a gala dinner on Christmas Eve. “We truly value celebrating a festive Christmas together with our guests,” explains Andrea Schnell. Another highlight of this holiday package at the Seehotel Bellevue in Zell am See-Kaprun, Austria, is the option to extend your stay for just EUR 100 per person per day valid for all room categories.

Learn more about our packages by visiting: https://www.seehotel-bellevue.at/wohnen/angebote-pauschalen/ (https://www.seehotel-bellevue.at/wohnen/angebote-pauschalen/)

VIP transfer right to the ski slopes in Salzburger Land

We offer guests a private transfer service to the surrounding ski slopes with their winter holiday package. Be chauffeured right from the hotel to the slopes.

