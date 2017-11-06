This report studies Fire Resistant Paints in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

International

PPG

JOTUN

Nippon

LANLING

YONGXIN

Champion

TH

SKK

DMD

KUCK

Sika

Oasis

AkzoNobel

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/126659/request-sample

By types, the market can be split into

Type I

Type II

By Application, the market can be split into

Building & construction

Oil & gas

Automotive

Aerospace & marine

Electrical & electronics

Furniture

Textiles

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India



Access Full Report @ https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-fire-resistant-paints-market-professional-survey-report-126659.html



Table of Contents

Global Fire Resistant Paints Market Professional Survey Report 2017

1 Industry Overview of Fire Resistant Paints

1.1 Definition and Specifications of Fire Resistant Paints

1.1.1 Definition of Fire Resistant Paints

1.1.2 Specifications of Fire Resistant Paints

1.2 Classification of Fire Resistant Paints

1.2.1 Type I

1.2.2 Type II

1.3 Applications of Fire Resistant Paints

1.3.1 Building & construction

1.3.2 Oil & gas

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Aerospace & marine

1.3.5 Electrical & electronics

1.3.6 Furniture

1.3.7 Textiles

1.4 Market Segment by Regions

1.4.1 North America

1.4.2 China

1.4.3 Europe

1.4.4 Southeast Asia

1.4.5 Japan

1.4.6 India