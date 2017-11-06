This report studies Diabetes Injection Pens in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering
Novo Nordisk A/S
Eli Lilly and Company
AstraZeneca plc
Biocon Ltd.
Sanofi S.A.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Owen Mumford Ltd.
Jiangsu Delfu Co., Ltd.
Wockhardt Ltd.
By types, the market can be split into
Insulin Pens
Pen Needles
By Application, the market can be split into
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Sales
Diabetes Clinics/ Centers
By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)
North America
China
Europe
Southeast Asia
Japan
India
Table of Contents
Global Diabetes Injection Pens Market Professional Survey Report 2017
