From the army, to being a sports person & now an actor/model, this newcomer seems to have done it all. Rashid Khan, the new Khan on the block, is seen in the newly released music video of the single ‘Aaja Mahi’ which stars Daisy Shah and the single has been released by T-series.

The video starts with a fight sequence, where Rashid Khan is shown as a street fighter, fighting for and by the approval of Daisy Shah, who seems to be heading this underground street fighting game arena. As his first proper acting stint, Rashid says, “I have been modelling on & off during the past few years, but wasn’t really giving acting a serious thought. A friend, Anwaar, just 2 days before shoot, asked if I would be interested in acting in this video. I love trying new things, so it was a yes for this too. It was a fight sequence, which I was briefed about on the day of the shoot itself, so I wasn’t really prepared, but the director Faisal Miya Photuwale, made everything comfortable & was a great director to work with, especially the way he explained his vision. It was a great shooting experience & when you see the result, it feels even better.”