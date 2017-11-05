In this report, the global Castor Oil and Derivatives market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Castor Oil and Derivatives in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Castor Oil and Derivatives market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Thai Castor Oil Industries Co. Ltd.

ITOH Oil Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Jayant Agro Organics

Hokoku Corporation

RPK Agrotech

Taj Agro Products

TongliaoTongHua Castor Chemical Co. Ltd.

XingtaiLantian Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.

NK Proteins

Adani Wilmars

Kanak Castor Products Pvt. Ltd.

Liaoyang Huaxing Chemical Co. Ltd.

Enovel

Bom Brazil

Gokul Overseas

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Sebacic Acid

Ricinoleic Acid

Undecylenic Acid

Castor Wax

Dehydrated Castor Oil

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Castor Oil and Derivatives for each application, including

Lubricants

Surface Coatings

Biodiesel

Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals

Plastics& Resins

