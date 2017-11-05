In this report, the global Castor Oil and Derivatives market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Castor Oil and Derivatives in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Castor Oil and Derivatives market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Thai Castor Oil Industries Co. Ltd.
ITOH Oil Chemicals Co. Ltd.
Jayant Agro Organics
Hokoku Corporation
RPK Agrotech
Taj Agro Products
TongliaoTongHua Castor Chemical Co. Ltd.
XingtaiLantian Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.
NK Proteins
Adani Wilmars
Kanak Castor Products Pvt. Ltd.
Liaoyang Huaxing Chemical Co. Ltd.
Enovel
Bom Brazil
Gokul Overseas
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Sebacic Acid
Ricinoleic Acid
Undecylenic Acid
Castor Wax
Dehydrated Castor Oil
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Castor Oil and Derivatives for each application, including
Lubricants
Surface Coatings
Biodiesel
Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals
Plastics& Resins
